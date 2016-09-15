Andy and Jamie Murray mourn death of grandad ahead of Davis Cup

Andy and Jamie Murray are mourning the death of their grandfather as they prepare for tomorrow’s Davis Cup tie in Glasgow.

Gordon Murray, father of Andy and Jamie’s dad Willie, died on September 9. He was in his eighties.

The brothers are in Scotland preparing for Great Britain’s Davis Cup semi-final tie against Argentina.

Andy did not attend the pre-match press conference on Thursday due to a personal matter but it is understood his participation in the tie at the Emirates Arena will not be affected.

Mr Murray’s funeral is understood to be taking place on Friday, when Andy is scheduled to play Juan Martin Del Potro in the opening rubber of the semi-final.

Mr Murray, who lived in Kilsyth with his wife Ellen, was very proud of his grandsons’ achievements and the boys were regular visitors to their grandparents when back in Scotland.

In an interview in 2012 he recalled how he knew Andy was destined for greatness when he watched him play tennis in the garden, adding: “I saw talent in him when he was young.”