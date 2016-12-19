Heartbreak for John Higgins as Marco Fu wins Scottish Open title

John Higgins’ bid for the inaugural Coral Scottish Open title ended in heartbreaking style as Marco Fu won eight frames in a row to snatch a dramatic victory in Glasgow.

The world No 3 was 4-1 up in a dominant opening in the Emirates Arena, however three successive frames saw Hong Kong cueman Fu end the first session 4-4 – despite Higgins being in control.

And come the evening, that came back to haunt him, Fu in sensational form as he became the first man to lift the Stephen Hendry Trophy with a 9-4 win.

It was Higgins who started in almost unmatchable form, showing the quality of snooker that launched his own comeback from 5-1 down to overcome Judd Trump and reach the final.

Opening in style, he made the most of just one missed red to punish Fu, breaks of 126, 101 and 100 an electric way to start and shellshock Fu.

But having clawed his way back to 4-4, Fu left the afternoon session with the momentum, taking it perfectly into the evening.

A mesmeric chase needing a snooker saw Higgins hold his own before eventually losing the frame, a run which continued to spiral as the ‘Wizard of Wishaw’ himself look rattled.

The damage was to get bigger, Fu pulling off frame after frame to move within one of victory at 8-4, Higgins looking just a shadow of his former self.

That was in large due to Fu’s brilliance, and one mistake proved the difference, Higgins fouling the last pink before needing snookers to fight back.

Fu had earlier looked like pressure may tell, missing the frame and tournament ball before holding his nerve to take just a third ranking title.

