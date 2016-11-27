Winners and losers of the autumn tests

Who came out on the plus side and who had nothing to write home about during the latest series of matches?

Winners

1. Scotland and Vern Cotter

To outscore the Wallabies in tries and push them all the way with four or five forwards missing shows Scotland are on the right track.

2. England and Eddie Jones

The winning streak is up to 12 and may yet threaten the All Blacks record run of 18.

3. Huw Jones

Two tries on his Murrayfield debut and an assist against Argentina is a handy start by any measure.

4. Ireland and Joe Schmidt

They showed everyone how to beat the All Blacks. Do the Lions still think they have the right coach?

5. Italy and Conor O’Shea

They beat South Africa for the first time in history.

Losers

1. South Africa

One dimensional and uninterested. The Bokke are no longer the playground bullies, which is strangely sad.

2. Peter Horne

That miss against Australia will be played by the opposition every time Horne, pictured, is picked and he will have to make twice as many tackles as a result.

3. World Rugby

There were eight Fijian wingers on show last weekend for five different countries and still World Rugby drags its heels on the three-year residency rule.

4. Referee Jaco Peyper

If Pro12 and Aviva players see red for an innocuous looking shoulder to the head then surely that law extends to the All Blacks?

5. Argentina

At the end of the Rugby Championship the Pumas were seventh and Scotland ninth. Now they have swapped places and Argentina have no more Tests before the draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.