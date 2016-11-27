Winners and losers of the autumn tests

Who came out on the plus side and who had nothing to write home about during the latest series of matches?
Winners
1. Scotland and Vern Cotter
To outscore the Wallabies in tries and push them all the way with four or five forwards missing shows Scotland are on the right track.
2. England and Eddie Jones
The winning streak is up to 12 and may yet threaten the All Blacks record run of 18.
3. Huw Jones
Two tries on his Murrayfield debut and an assist against Argentina is a handy start by any measure.
4. Ireland and Joe Schmidt
They showed everyone how to beat the All Blacks. Do the Lions still think they have the right coach?
5. Italy and Conor O’Shea
They beat South Africa for the first time in history.
Losers
1. South Africa
One dimensional and uninterested. The Bokke are no longer the playground bullies, which is strangely sad.
2. Peter Horne
That miss against Australia will be played by the opposition every time Horne, pictured, is picked and he will have to make twice as many tackles as a result.
3. World Rugby
There were eight Fijian wingers on show last weekend for five different countries and still World Rugby drags its heels on the three-year residency rule.
4. Referee Jaco Peyper
If Pro12 and Aviva players see red for an innocuous looking shoulder to the head then surely that law extends to the All Blacks?
5. Argentina
At the end of the Rugby Championship the Pumas were seventh and Scotland ninth. Now they have swapped places and Argentina have no more Tests before the draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.