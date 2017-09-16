Watsonians 38 - 21 Stirling County: ‘Sonians off the mark

Watsonians got their first win of the BT Premiership season in this one.

After two minutes a pass by Ewan Fox was intercepted by County’s Ross Curle, the former Ayr man running in for a try from 50 metres. Jonny Hope converted.

Then came a moment of magic from Watsonians’ Jamie Farndale who fielded a kick in his own half and weaved through the defence for a try from 60 metres. Andrew Chalmers converted and it was 7-7. James Miller then scored a converted try on his debut and it was 14-7 to the hosts.

County continued to press and were awarded a penalty try in the 38th minute to make it 14-14. Watsonians bagged their third converted try through Craig Borthwick to make it 21-14 at the break.

The second half started cagily, County getting the first points on the board in the 50th minute thanks to a converted Gary Holborn try.

But County’s Matt Lamb was then yellow-carded, and a penalty and two converted tries from Hutton and Farndale put the hosts 38-21 up.

A late Ruairidh Leishman effort gave County a four-try bonus in defeat.