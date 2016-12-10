Watsonians 36 - 38 Glasgow Hawks: Penalty the difference

Teenager Josh Henderson kicked a last-gasp penalty as Hawks won a thriller against Watsonians.

Hawks took the lead in the second minute when Matt Fagerson went over for a try converted by Hagan Shulte.

In the 13th minute Hawks’ Junior Bulumakau was sent off for an alleged punch, but it was the visitors who scored the next 14 points, their second try from teenager Fagerson and then Ross Miller added a converted third.

Sonians got on the scoresheet in the 30th minute when Rory Drummond picked a hole in the defence to go over for a converted try.

Just before the interval Sonians’ Viliami Fihaki was yellow-carded and Steven Findlay bagged Hawks’ fourth try and the bonus point to make it 28-7.

Four minutes into the second half Watsonians’ second try came through DJ Innes and when Mark Bertram scored they were back in the mix at 28-19. Hawks then scored an intercept try through Brendan McGroarty before Angus Duckett’s score for the hosts made it 35-24.

With eight minutes to go Ewan Scott scored Sonians’ fifth try and replacement Euan McKirdy scored before Henderson’s late kick.