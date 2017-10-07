Hawick 23 - 41 Watsonians: Game of two halves

A six-try haul in the second half turned what could have been an embarrassing defeat into a stylish victory for Watsonians against a Hawick side who simply had insufficient players from the professional environment to compete on equal terms.

Watsonians used Edinburgh centre Chris Dean for the second half and he and fellow replacement Rory Drummond shifted the game for the visitors, each scoring a brace of tries.

For their part Hawick can take much from their first half-performance but a propensity to falter in defence continued to haunt them.

Two penalty goals by Ali Weir and his conversion of a try by Dom Buckley to a penalty goal by Andrew Chalmers gave Hawick a 13-3 interval advantage but the contributions of Dean and Drummond together with a try by flanker James Miller quickly changed the game.

A Keith Davies try stemmed the Watsonians flow before Dean raced in for a second touchdown. Teenager Lewis Ferguson bagged a third try for Hawick but in stoppage time Chalmers scored a try and his fourth conversion.