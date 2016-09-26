Watsonians 26 – 18 Currie: 4 wins from 5 for Sonians in BT Premiership

Watsonians got the better of a tenacious Currie side to make it four wins out of five in the BT Premiership. It was a close run thing for most of the match, with Watsonians mostly in control, but Currie stayed in contention by living off scraps and a try double by full-back Harvey Elms.

But it was all in vain for Currie and, with Hawick winning, they find themselves propping up the table.

“Our first half was a bit shaky but we had a chat at half-time and tightened up and, all in all, it was a courageous second-half performance,” said Watsonians coach Marcus di Rollo. “I think the team are getting to know each other a bit better and are capable of putting phases together. If we play accurate rugby like that we can challenge any team.”

Watsonians were bouncing back after a first league loss to Hawks, while Currie were looking to build on their first win of the season after edging out Stirling County last week.

It was the visitors who scored first. Elms fielded a high kick on his own ten-metre line, sprinted round lackadaisical Watsonians players, sold a perfect dummy to what was left of the retreating defence before cutting inside and touching down for the try.

Watsonians got on the board minutes later as winger Joe Helps used the wind to float over a 40-metre penalty.

Elms had a chance for a second when an intelligent grubber kick by Jamie Forbes wrong-footed the defence and rolled over the line only for a Watsonians hand to get to it first. Forbes then chipped over the simple penalty.

Currie were caught trying to run the ball from deep and Helps kicked the penalty as Watsonians attempted to build some momentum. They stuttered in possession, though, repeatedly spilling the ball in midfield to relieve the pressure.

The Watsonian pack was beginning to get the upper hand at the scrum and in the loose, winning a penalty that Helps drilled over to give them the lead for the first time as the half ended.

Within minutes of the restart, both teams had scored converted tries. First Watsonians loosehead Martin Christie barged over at one end of the pitch before Elms took advantage of wandering concentration to run into acres of space to collect his second try at the other end.

Watsonians, with the wind in their faces, got over the try line but were held up. But the play was all in the Currie half and it seemed only a matter of time before the visitors were worn down. When a scrum inside the 22 was pulled down, Currie’s AP McWilliam was binned and Helps helped himself to a fourth penalty.

Forbes got it back to a single point with his second penalty but Watsonians moved up the pitch in several phases of passing and off-loading until scrum-half Euan McKirdy nipped in for a try. Helps converted to put his team eight clear. Currie fought valiantly for a deserved losing bonus point but time ran out.