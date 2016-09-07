Warren Gatland to be named British & Irish Lions head coach

Warren Gatland will be officially confirmed today as head coach for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to New Zealand next summer.

The Wales coach was seen being photographed yesterday outside the Edinburgh office of main Lions sponsors Standard Life Investments, where the announcement will be made at noon today.

It is understood that Scotland coach Vern Cotter was interviewed for the job and may yet be named as one of his compatriot’s assistants on the tour but fellow Kiwi Joe Schmidt is believed to have opted out and will lead Ireland on their summer tour instead. Cotter, on the other hand, leaves the Scotland post in June when he will hand over to Gregor Townsend.

Gatland, who led the British and Irish select side to a series win over Australia in 2013, has been a hot favourite to resume the role for some time and, after being an assistant to Ian McGeechan in South Africa in 2009, it will be his third successive Lions tour.

Gatland ended a run of three successive series defeats when they defeated the Wallabies 2-1 and now has the daunting task of attempting to lead the Lions to a first series win in New Zealand since 1971.