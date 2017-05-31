Video: Rival stars search for common ground on Lions tour

Stars from each of the home nations have appeared in a short, humorous video to preview the British Lions & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Stuart Hogg appears in the video. Picture: Whyte & Mackay

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg appears alongside Conor Murray of Ireland, England’s Elliot Daly, and former Lions star, Welshman Adam Jones in the two-minute clip, filmed by whisky makers Whyte & Mackay.

The foursome answer questions as they seek to share some common ground ahead of the Lions tour of New Zealand.

Jones said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Lion – it’s an honour to represent the Lions but it’s also a great laugh. When you have a mix of players from all nations, there’s always going to be a bit of banter and gentle ribbing, but the second we step on that pitch as a Lion, we’re united.

“It’s fantastic to see how fans from across the country unite to get behind the team, which doesn’t often happen in sport, and once every four years in our case. We need to make the most of this camaraderie while we can, so it’s been great fun working with Whyte & Mackay to smooth over any differences between nations.”

