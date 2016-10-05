Video: Pitch invader evades four security men at Murrayfield

An inspiring young rugby player showed off his skills in the most unusual way - by running on to the Murrayfield turf and evading tackles by four security men.

The man, described in a YouTube video of the clip as 19-year-old Charlie Pollard, leapt out over the barrier in what appears to be a pre-planned stunt.

Pursued by three guards into the far right corner, he changes direction before executing some terrific footwork to evade their capture, leaving two prone on the deck.

Coming head-to-head with a fourth guard, he feints to go one way before moving to his left, leaving the steward to meekly flick out a leg.

He then leaps back into the stands, though it does appear one of the stewards managed to catch up.

The incident took place during the ‘varsity’ match between Edinburgh and St Andrews.

