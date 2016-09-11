Video: Mass brawl at French rugby match

A rugby match between Grenoble and Brive in the French Top 14 league descended into a mass brawl on Sunday.

The ruckus started just before half-time after Brive prop Damien Jourdain was lifted off his feet by opposite number Sona Taumalolo during a scrum, prompting Jourdain to punch the Tongan.

A mass brawl ensued with replacement players and staff members rushing off the bench to join in. The ferocious melee lasted about one minute as the punches flew and players grappled on the ground, with one Grenoble player tumbling spectacularly over the advertising hoardings as he tried to join in.

Jourdain, Taumalolo and Grenoble centre Nigel Hunt of New Zealand were all red-carded – meaning that Grenoble started the second half with 13 players against 14.

This then became 13-a-side game as Brive lock Julien Le Devedec was shown a yellow card 20 minutes into the second half, and one further player from each side was sinbinned before the end.

The ill-tempered match also saw Brive fly-half Matthieu Ugalde appearing to purposefully eye gouge winger Armand Batlle as he was diving over the line for Grenoble’s third try.

Grenoble went on to beat Brive 36-23.

