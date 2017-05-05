Tommy Seymour and Ben Toolis in Guinness Pro12 Dream Team

Glasgow winger Tommy Seymour and Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis have been named in this season’s Guinness Pro12 Dream Team.
The pair are the only two Scots in the side which was voted for by a media panel comprising journalists and broadcasters from Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Players from Irish sides dominate the XV.
The full team is:
15 Tiernan O’Halloran (Connacht)
14 Tommy Seymour (Glasgow)
13 Jaco Taute (Munster)
12 Rory Scannell (Munster)
11 Charles Piutau (Ulster)
10 Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster)
9 Ruan Pienaar (Ulster)
1 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)
2 Ken Owens (Scarlets)
3 John Ryan (Munster)
4 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
5 Billy Holland (Munster)
6 Dan Leavy (Leinster)
7 James Davies (Scarlets)
8 Jack Conan (Leinster)
The pair are the only two Scots in the side which was voted for by a media panel comprising journalists and broadcasters from Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Players from Irish sides dominate the XV.
The full team is:
15 Tiernan O’Halloran (Connacht)
14 Tommy Seymour (Glasgow)
13 Jaco Taute (Munster)
12 Rory Scannell (Munster)
11 Charles Piutau (Ulster)
10 Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster)
9 Ruan Pienaar (Ulster)
1 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)
2 Ken Owens (Scarlets)
3 John Ryan (Munster)
4 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
5 Billy Holland (Munster)
6 Dan Leavy (Leinster)
7 James Davies (Scarlets)
8 Jack Conan (Leinster)