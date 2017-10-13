Tom Brown can’t explain why Edinburgh do better in Europe

Winger Tom Brown admits he can’t answer why Edinburgh’s performances in Europe have been so much better than in the league in the past few seasons.

Brown was just 22 when he played at full-back as Edinburgh reached the Heineken Cup semi-finals in 2012 and three years later featured off the bench in the defeat by Gloucester in the European Challenge Cup final at Twickenham Stoop. Last season too, Edinburgh put their ‘domestic’ struggles aside as they reached the quarter-finals of the second-tier competition after a home-and-away double over Harlequins and a win over Stade Francais helped them get out of the pool. They lost at home to La Rochelle in the last eight.

“I’m not entirely sure why,” said the 27-year-old ahead of tomorrow’s Challenge Cup opener at London Irish. “Previously the European cups have allowed us to play the game we want to play, we’ve got the ability to go out there and really perform.

“Once we get the momentum in Europe and having that mindset, I think it’s key. If you have a mindset ‘we’ve had success in Europe’ you seem to mentally approach the game a wee bit better. I can’t put my finger on it but once we get a couple of wins under our belt, tails up it’s something we look forward to play in.”

Brown feels Edinburgh thrive on facing less familiar opposition. “It’s a new competition, a fresh competition. The way that the [English] Premiership and French teams play maybe helps us with a different style,” he said.

l The SRU has made two new appointments to expand the High Performance department for Scotland Women & Girls.

Former Scotland Sevens captain Scott Forrest will become Scotland Women High Performance Manager and former internationalist Sarah Dixon takes the position of High Performance Pathway Programme Manager and will concentrate on the route players take from universities, colleges and the BT Sport Academy into developing age-grade and national levels.