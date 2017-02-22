Teenage winger Darcy Graham joins Edinburgh on two-year deal

Edinburgh have signed Scotland Under-20 winger Darcy Graham on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy graduate – who is a regular in the BT Premiership with hometown club Hawick – will join the pro team ahead of next season.

Graham, who scored a memorable try in a victory over Australia at last year’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship, said: “I know a few of the boys from playing with them at under-20 level and that helped in making my decision. They speak highly of the club and it seems like there’s a good buzz around the current group.

“Coming up through the academy really helped me develop as a player, both mentally and physically.

“I’m fully aware the professional environment will be a big step-up, but I’m excited to get involved and challenge myself to keep learning from the coaches and players around me.”

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge added: “Darcy is one of the most exciting prospects in Scottish rugby and we’re delighted to have him join the club.

“He’s an extremely talented rugby player and a natural athlete. With the commitment and competitive drive he possesses, we’re sure he’ll thrive in a fully-professional environment.”

Meanwhile, tighthead prop D’arcy Rae has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors, while loosehead Jamie Bhatti has agreed a professional contract from next season.

Rae has signed a new two-year deal until at least May 2019, while Bhatti has penned a 12-month deal.

Rae has played 19 times for the Warriors, with 11 of those appearances coming this season. The 22-year-old has represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U20 levels.