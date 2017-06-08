Stuart Hogg to start for British & Irish Lions against Crusaders

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg has been named at full back for the next British & Irish Lions match against Crusaders on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is the only Scottish player to make it into the squad.

Hogg, who went into the tour as the award-winning best player from this year’s Six Nations, played in the opening tour match against Provincial Barbarians last week.

He endured a frustrated evening in Whangerei and didn’t feature in Wednesday’s loss in Auckland against Blues.

British and Irish Lions team to face the Crusaders on Saturday:

S Hogg (Scotland), G North, J Davies (both Wales), B Te’o (England), L Williams (Wales), O Farrell (England), C Murray (Ireland), M Vunipola, J George (both England), T Furlong (Ireland), A W Jones (Wales, capt), G Kruis (England), P O’Mahony, S O’Brien (both Ireland), T Faletau (Wales).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), J McGrath (Ireland), D Cole, M Itoje (both England), CJ Stander (Ireland), R Webb (Wales), J Sexton (Ireland), A Watson (England).

