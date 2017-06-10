Stuart Hogg faces fitness battle to be ready for Maori clash

Stuart Hogg and Jonathan Davies face a race against time to be ready to take on the Maori All Blacks on Saturday.

Both backs failed Head Injury Assessments (HIAs) for the Lions during the bruising win over Crusaders in Christchurch.

Head coach Warren Gatland has said he could field a starting line-up against the Maori that would closely resemble his Test XV.

Captain Sam Warburton has been carrying an ankle issue but Gatland said the Wales flanker should be ready to face the Highlanders on Tuesday night.

Scotland full-back Hogg had to go off after 20 minutes after running face-first into Conor Murray’s elbow when chasing his own high ball.

“Stuart Hogg’s got quite a nasty bruise on his eye and cut there, and both he and Jonathan failed HIAs,” Gatland said.

“So it’s going to be six days for the return-to-play for them. And they’ll just go through the protocols.

“Stuart had been training well, we were trying to get the ball in his hands. For that to happen, he’s caught Conor Murray’s elbow, that was a bit unlucky in that situation.

“And he was looking dangerous, on outside breaks and things. So we’ll hope he can be back for the Maori game next week.

“It’s just a question now of how much training we can get under their belt, because they will have to stay away from contact.

“We will probably give Sam a run on Tuesday. He needs some game time as well.

“We’ve laid a marker down tonight, and it’s a big challenge for the boys who will now face the Highlanders.”

Gatland savoured the victory after a barrage of criticism.

“It’s been a tough week, it’s been a really tough week; there’s been a lot of criticism,” the Lions coach said. “People have written the tour off already after two games. And that’s been challenging. It’s been challenging to all of us.

“I have been hammered by the New Zealand media, so it has been a targeted campaign against me personally.”