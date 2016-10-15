Stirling County 21 - 19 Watsonians: County win at the death

This had the makings of an intriguing encounter as both sides have struggled for consistency.

In the end, County prevailed after a hard-fought 80 minutes.

Stirling were comfortable in the scrum and had the visitors’ eight retreating at the set piece, but Watsonians’ backs looked a more likely threat.

The Edinburgh men were first on the scoreboard, Euan Scott breaching the County line, though he missed the conversion. Jonny Hope reduced the deficit with a kick but Max McFarland then touched down, Andrew Chalmers converting, as the visitors stretched away before Hope nudged over a second penalty.

The second half was notable for its error count, but the tedium was broken midway through with two tries in rapid succession, the first from Angus Duckett for Watsonians, to which Chalmers added the extras, and the second by County’s Craig Pringle.

Hope chipped another kick to bring Stirling tantalisingly close and Mike MacDonald won it for them with a try at the death that Hope converted.