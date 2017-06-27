Steve Hansen labels Warren Gatland ‘desperate’ in radio phone-in

Steve Hansen has reacted angrily to Warren Gatland’s demand that referees clamp down on New Zealand’s “dangerous” targeting of Lions scrum-half Conor Murray by phoning a radio station to call him “desperate”.

All Blacks coach Hansen called local Radio Sport directly to answer British and Irish Lions chief Gatland’s call for greater protection of his No 9. Gatland was frustrated by what he felt were deliberate tactics by the All Blacks, claiming they were diving “blindly” at Murray’s standing leg whenever he launched a box kick in Saturday’s 30-15 defeat by New Zealand.

The Lions boss raised the issue chiefly out of safety concerns, but Hansen took such exception to those comments that he called the radio station to hit back.

“It’s predictable comments from Gatland, isn’t it?” Hansen said.

“Two weeks ago it was we cheated in the scrums, last week it was blocking and now he’s saying this. It’s really disappointing to hear it, because what he’s implying is that we’re going out there to intentionally injure somebody and that’s not the case. I guess he might be a bit desperate.

“We’ve never been like that and as a New Zealander I’d expect him to know the Kiwi psyche.”

Four Scots are involved against the Hurricanes today, with scrum-half Greig Laidlaw and wing Tommy Seymour starting. Stand-off Finn Russell is once again left out with Welshman Dan Biggar preferred and prop Allan Dell is also on the bench.

Russell, along with Dell, was drafted in from Scotland’s summer tour and missed the defeat in Fiji butwas not called upon in last week’s tour win over Waikato Chiefs. Whether Russell or Dell have any future on the Lions tour beyond today remains to be seen.

Murray, meanwhile, is no stranger to controversy after Munster claimed Glasgow had targeted the Ireland scrum-half in their 14-12 Champions Cup win at Scotstoun back in January. Those charges were robustly challenged by then Warriors coach Gregor Townsend and his players and staff.

France’s Jerome Garces will referee Saturday’s second Lions Test against New Zealand in Wellington, and Gatland says he will raise the issue in meetings with the officials later this week.

“There were a couple of times from Conor Murray where there was a charge-down where someone dived at his legs,” said Gatland.

“And I thought that was a little bit dangerous. And after he’s kicked he’s been pushed a few times, and pushed to the ground. It’s just making sure he’s being looked after and protected and not harassed after he’s box-kicked.”

Media raised the suggestion that Murray had faced something similar in that Glasgow game andGatland replied: “Yeah he has, yeah, and it’s a little bit tough.

“When you see someone dive at someone’s leg and it’s blind, you feel for the player, and it’s a little bit concerning that they are actually not trying to charge the kick down, because they are nowhere near it. They are actually diving blindly and hitting someone’s leg.

“So for me it’s just about protecting the players, making sure they are safe and that’s my biggest concern. So I’ll just be asking politely that the officials look at that and make sure they protect him.”