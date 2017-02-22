Wales announce team to play Scotland in Six Nations

George North will return to Wales’ starting line-up for Saturday’s RBS 6 Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Northampton wing has recovered from a leg injury that sidelined him for Wales’ 21-16 loss to reigning champions England earlier this month, and he replaces Alex Cuthbert.

It is the only change following the England defeat, with Wales boss Rob Howley retaining a back row of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty, and 63 times-capped number eight Taulupe Faletau again on the bench.

Team in full

L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), AW Jones (Ospreys, capt), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), N Smith (Ospreys), S Lee (Scarlets), L Charteris (Bath), T Faletau (Bath), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).

