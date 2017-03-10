Search

Vern Cotter tells Scots to defy England claims they’ll fade

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter has urged his players to defy the English idea that they will fade late on at Twickenham. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

Vern Cotter has called on his team to defy England’s “fairly clear” belief that Scotland won’t last the distance and will be blown away in the final quarter  of tomorrow’s huge Calcutta Cup showdown at Twickenham.

The Scotland head coach leads a virtually unchanged squad from the win over Wales, with Hamish Watson in from the start for the injured John Hardie and the uncapped Cornell du Preez on the bench the only alterations, in search of a first Triple Crown for 27 years, the ending of a 34-year hoodoo at Twickenham and the keeping alive of their championship hopes.

England have named their explosive back-row dangerman Billy Vunipola who made a comeback from a knee injury for his club Saracens last weekend,

