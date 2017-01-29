Six Nations: France breakdown

France haven’t finished better than fourth in the Six Nations in the last five years - can they improve on that this tournament?

Coach: Guy Novès

Captain: Guilhem Guirado.

Old dog: Mathieu Bastareaud has had an eventful life and who is to say the human tank won’t make his mark in this tournament.

New face: Kevin Gourdon has five caps but the 27-year-old Clermont flanker has yet to appear in the Six Nations.

Six Nations record: 4th, 6th, 4th, 4th, 5th.

Missing the action: Wesley Fofana, who tore his Achilles. Eddy Ben Arous evidently felt his calf tighten and asked the Racing coaches to come off but was refused.

Reasons to be cheerful: France are trying to play more rugby after Philippe Saint-André’s borefest and doing a pretty good job of it – just ask the All Blacks coach ‘Shag’ Hansen who welcomed ‘old France’ back to the fray.

Reasons to be fearful: The back row are all useful and athletic but there isn’t a breakdown specialist amongst them and, alone amongst the Six Nations players, French internationals still have to report for Top 14 duty in those two down weekends.

Odds: 12/1

Prediction: 4th