Six Nations: England and France ‘could delay start’

England and France delaying the start of their Six Nations campaigns by a week is one of several proposals being discussed by the Rugby Football Union.

The Aviva Premiership clubs have tabled an idea that would see only Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Italy open the tournament.

Scott Spedding of France is tackled by England's Mike Brown during the Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham in February 2017. Picture: Getty Images

England and France would then join for round two before facing each other in the third round, which since 2000 has been a rest weekend.

The motivation behind the idea is to limit interruptions to the domestic league season by reducing the length of the Six Nations from an Anglo-French perspective from seven to six weeks.

It is understood the matter has been loosely examined by the RFU - alongside other proposals - as part of the wider negotiations over the new global season which begins in 2020.

Even if Twickenham favoured the idea, it would still need to be approved by the Six Nations committee.

The Six Nations have declined to comment on the matter.