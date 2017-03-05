Scotland’s Chloe Rollie wants more girls to take up rugby

Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie hopes she can act as a role model to young girls as women’s rugby continues to grow in this country, writes Gary Heatly.

She also has England in her sights with the teams meeting at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday afternoon.

Over the last 12 months or so north of the border there has been more rugby offered to girls aged under 12 at clubs and schools to try to set them on a path to a long-term love of the sport.

Results like Scotland’s 15-14 win over Wales in the Six Nations last Friday – the first win in the tournament for seven years – can certainly only help.

Rollie was named player of the match on her 15th cap at Broadwood Stadium and the 21-year-old from Jedburgh said: “We have been smiling all week since the Wales win and if we can inspire other young girls to take up rugby then that is brilliant.

“If they were thinking about it I’d say to them ‘give it a try’ because I have loved it ever since I first started out at Jed minis.

“There are much better pathways and advice available to them now and who knows some could go on and play for Scotland one day.

“To win against Wales was a dream, but we always had the confidence and belief that we could do it.”

Rollie, who had some great runs in attack against Wales, has spent recent days getting ready for England.

“England are a top-quality team with a lot of experience, but we certainly are not just going down there to make up the numbers,” she said.

“We have to believe in what we are doing, trust in each other and get off to a good start and you never know what can happen. We want to kick on from Wales.”