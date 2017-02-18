Scotland fear for Sean Maitland’s fitness

After the losses of skipper Greig Laidlaw and No.8 Josh Strauss to ankle and kidney injuries respectively, the Scotland management team will be holding their breath and crossing their fingers after full-back Sean Maitland was forced off the field when playing for Saracens at Gloucester on Friday night, writes Iain Morrison.

Ironically, Maitland was only in the Sarries side because another Scotland cap, centre Duncan Taylor, had pulled out of the starting XV late in the day, still suffering the effects of a concussion which occurred back on 7 February.

Maitland’s injury is said to be to his ribs but it is not expected, at least at this stage, to keep him out of contention for a place in the team to play Wales on Saturday in the third round of Six Nations matches.