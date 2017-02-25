Scotland 29 - 13 Wales: Story of the match

Tries from Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser kept Scottish hopes of a first Triple Crown in 27 years alive as they claimed an impressive 29-13 win over Wales.

Rob Howley’s Dragons dominated a brutal first-half battle and led 13-9 at half-time through Liam Williams’ touchdown and Leigh Halfpenny’s boot.

It was a different story after the break though, with wings Seymour and Visser crossing over as the rampant Scots racked up 20 unanswered points, also via Finn Russell’s kicking, to hand them a shot at the clean sweep of Home Nations at Twickenham in two weeks’ time.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

“Brilliant performance by @Scotlandteam v @WelshRugbyUnion A great 1st win for @johnbarc86 as captain!” - Former Scotland skipper David Sole (@davidsole678) hails Scotland’s triumph.

STAR MAN

Tim Visser - The Harlequins wing has often been regarded as the weak link in the Scottish line-up but he more than deserved his place this time as he set up Seymour to score, halted Rhys Webb from scoring a certain try before finishing off his own touchdown.

RE-WRITING HISTORY

Scotland ended 10 years of hurt as they grabbed their first win over the Dragons since 2007. Their 16-point winning margin also gives the Dark Blues their biggest win over Welsh opposition since 1993.

MOMENT TO FORGET

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar can forget about making a switch to fly-half after his attempt at up and under went spectacularly wrong, with the ball flying off his shin before whizzing over his head and out of touch.

WHO’S UP NEXT

England v Scotland (Saturday, March 11)

Wales v Ireland (Friday, March 10)