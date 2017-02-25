Scotland 29 - 13 Wales: Player ratings

Ratings out of ten for every player in Scotland’s 6 Nations win over Wales.

SCOTLAND

STUART HOGG - 8

Another hugely influential display from the full-back. Produced a moment of inspiration to set up Tim Visser for the crucial second try.

TOMMY SEYMOUR - 8

Sublime finish as he got the ball down despite Scott Williams’ best efforts at stopping him to fire Scotland ahead. Dealt impressively with the high ball.

HUW JONES - 6

Came close to scoring before the break but one of his quietest displays in a Dark Blue jersey so far.

ALEX DUNBAR - 7

Stood up to the brutal Welsh surges as he defended with gritted teeth. Carried well too.

TIM VISSER - 9

the Harlequins wing has often been regarded as the weak link in the Scottish line-up but he more than deserved his place this time as he set up Seymour to score, halted Rhys Webb from scoring a certain try before finishing off his own touchdown.

FINN RUSSELL - 9

With Grieg Laidlaw missing, the kicking duties fell to the Glasgow playmaker but his flawless haul of 19 points was crucial to Scotland’s win, with his decision-making spot on.

ALI PRICE - 7

Laidlaw’s scrum-half understudy did brilliantly to stop Webb and Jonathan Davies scoring but did not give his backs enough of the quick ball they thrive on.

GORDON REID - 7

Took a knock in the warm-up but battled on, providing the Scots with bite at the breakdown. Lucky, though, that Webb did not score after falling for his dummy.

FRASER BROWN - 7

The Glasgow man has now firmly established himself as Scotland’s first-choice hooker. Powerful in the loose and steady at the scrum.

ZANDER FAGERSON - 7

Had a shaky spell in the set-piece as Wales threatened to overrun the hosts in the first half but stood up when it counted after the interval.

RICHIE GRAY - 8

His experience and wisdom came in useful as the Scots’ turned the tide with a nerveless second-half display.

JONNY GRAY - 8

Marshalled the line-out with aplomb as the Dark Blues’ set-piece held firm against the aggressive Dragons.

JOHN BARCLAY - 8

A true captain’s display from the stand-in skipper as he put a tireless shift comprising 11 carries and 10 tackles.

JOHN HARDIE - 6

The Edinburgh man lasted less than half an hour before a knee injury forced him off, with Hamish Watson taking his slot.

RYAN WILSON - 7

Made 41 meters from 17 carries. Relished taking on Rob Howley’s rugged rear-guard.

REPLACEMENTS - 7

Watson and Allan Dell gave the Dark Blues a little more threat with ball in hand while Henry Pyrgos’ introduction gave Scotland the steady hand they required as they closed out the win.

WALES

LEIGH HALFPENNY - 6

Nudged closer to 600 points for Wales, but could do little as Wales fell away after the break.

GEORGE NORTH - 6

Had hardly any attacking opportunities on his return to the team after injury.

JONATHAN DAVIES - 6

Made a scything second-half break that almost resulted in a try, but largely a quiet game.

SCOTT WILLIAMS - 6

Frustrated by a general lack of attacking space, and was replaced by Jamie Roberts in the second half.

LIAM WILLIAMS - 7

Scored his third try in three games during this season’s Six Nations. Impressive effort.

DAN BIGGAR - 6

Mixed and matched his game well in the first half, but lacked authority in the second.

RHYS WEBB - 9

Comfortably Wales’ best player, he made their first try and almost scored himself in the second period. A livewire display.

ROB EVANS - 6

Worked hard in the scrums, but Scotland fought back well at set-piece time.

KEN OWENS - 8

Impressed in front of watching British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. All-action effort.

TOMAS FRANCIS - 6

Did his job in the set-pieces before going off in the second period.

JAKE BALL - 6

Had a quiet afternoon before he made way for a fit-again Luke Charteris.

ALUN WYN JONES - 6

The Wales captain saw his team suffer a second successive Six Nations defeat - and he will be bitterly disappointed.

SAM WARBURTON - 7

Made some key tackles and shone at the breakdown, but it was not Wales’ day.

JUSTIN TIPURIC - 7

Worked well in tandem with Warburton. Made a crucial second-half turnover, but was lucky to avoid sanction for a dangerous tackle on Finn Russell.

ROSS MORIARTY - 6

Not the impact that he made against England a fortnight ago. Workmanike, rather than spectacular.

REPLACEMENTS - 6

Wales boss Rob Howley made plenty of changes as Wales tried to claw their way back in the second period, with Charteris prominent, but momentum was taken away from them by an outstanding Scotland display.