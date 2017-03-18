Scotland 29 - 0 Italy: Story of the match

Vern Cotter’s Murrayfield reign ended on a high as he signed off as Scotland head coach with a comfortable 29-0 win over Italy.

Tries from Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Tim Visser and Tommy Seymour meant the Dark Blues finished an RBS 6 Nations campaign with three wins for the first time since 2006.

They were waiting anxiously to see if results in Saturday’s two remaining clashes allowed them to claim second place and their best result since winning the final edition of the Five Nations back in 1999.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

“Vern Cotter is leaving this Scotland Rugby team in much better shape than he found it,” former Scotland international footballer Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN).

STAR MAN

Finn Russell. The stand-off controlled the game for Scotland in front of a sold-out Murrayfield, kicking impeccably as well as scoring and converting their opening try.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Tommy Seymour secured a bonus point for the Dark Blues with a superb late score. Neat interplay between Henry Pyrgos, Russell and Stuart Hogg culminated in a pass out to Seymour and he stormed down the right flank to cap a convincing performance.

COTTER SIGNS OFF WITH SUCCESS

Scotland were expected to bounce back from last week’s disappointment against England and they delivered to give out-going coach Vern Cotter a fitting send off. The New Zealander, who took charge in 2014, has played a major role in guiding Scotland to their highest-ever world ranking and, with the world cup draw coming up, he will be pleased to have avoided a surprise defeat which could have had repercussions for incoming coach Gregor Townsend.