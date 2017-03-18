Scotland 29 - 0 Italy: Player ratings

How each player rated in Vern Cotter’s final game as Scotland manager.

STUART HOGG - 8/10

Answered the critics who say he cannot defend with two unbelievable try-saving tackles.

TOMMY SEYMOUR - 7

Quiet first half but produced deadly finish to seal Scotland’s bonus point.

HUW JONES - 6

Limped off midway through the first period after coming close to cutting through the Italian defence.

ALEX DUNBAR - 7

Back to his best after his Twickenham nightmare.

TIM VISSER - 7

Dropped a chance under the high ball during the first period but made amends with Scotland’s third touchdown.

FINN RUSSELL - 8

Another influential display for the Dark Blues which he capped off with a perfectly-timed run for the opening try.

ALI PRICE - 6

Busy around the breakdown but could have done with setting a quicker tempo. Decision-making needs to be better under pressure.

GORDON REID - 7

Played a part in the huge defensive stand when the Scots found themselves down to 14 men.

ROSS FORD - 7

Saw a couple of line-out throws stolen but that was more down to fine work by the Italians than a mistake from the hooker.

ZANDER FAGERSON - 7

Found himself under pressure at times at the scrum but his work at the breakdown was sharp.

GRANT GILCHRIST - 6

In for the injured Richie Gray and did not let his side down.

JONNY GRAY - 7

Much more like the lock Scotland have come to rely on after his disappointing display against England.

JOHN BARCLAY - 6

Was sin-binned after finding himself on the wrong side of the officials but led with authority.

HAMISH WATSON - 7

Always keen to take on the Italian defence and never gave them a moment’s peace.

RYAN WILSON - 6

Played on through a shoulder injury sustained early on. Replaced before he got himself into trouble with the opposition.

REPLACEMENTS - 7

Matt Scott came on to give the Scots breathing room after replacing Jones. Cotter used the rest of his bench early to ensure the Scots did not run out of steam after a bruising campaign.