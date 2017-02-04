Scotland 27 - 22 Ireland: The story of the match

Scotland kicked off their RBS 6 Nations campaign with victory for the first time in 11 years by edging out Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield.

Vern Cotter’s side started at a blistering pace as Stuart Hogg crossed twice, with Alex Dunbar also touching down during an impressive first-half display in which they limited the visitors to a Keith Earls try.

It looked, however, like Ireland were going to pinch victory when they hit back after the break with scored through Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson - only for Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw to seal a home triumph with two late penalties.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

“Well my fingernails are down to the bare...what a win! Never in doubt...?!?!?! Well done @Scotlandteam! Onwards to Paris” - former Scotland captain David Sole (@davidsole678) congratulates the Dark Blues.

STAR MAN

Stuart Hogg. The Scotland full-back has long threatened to become a first-class operator and this time delivered the goods with two clinical finishes.

IN WITH THE CROWD

Warren Gatland was at Murrayfield to run the rule over his British and Irish Lions contenders. Hogg and Richie Gray did their chances no harm with storming displays for the Scots, while Ireland prop Tadgh Furlong also put his hand up after dominating Allan Dell at the set-piece.

SCOTS END THEIR BARREN RUN

Not since toppling France back in 2006 have Scotland started with a win. Now, after kicking-off their Six Nations campaign in perfect fashion, they will hope to launch a special campaign.

WHO’S UP NEXT?

France v Scotland (RBS 6 Nations, February 12)

Italy v Ireland (RBS 6 Nations, February 11)