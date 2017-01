Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland’s RBS 6 Nations opener against Scotland after failing to shake off his calf problem.

Ireland must now face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday without their linchpin British and Irish Lions playmaker.

Ulster’s Paddy Jackson should now start at fly-half in Edinburgh, with Munster’s Ian Keatley drafted into the squad as extra cover.