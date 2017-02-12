How to Triomphe in Paris

Winning in the French capital is always a big ask but three Scotland veterans who have savoured victories there explain to Iain Morrison what it takes to beat Les Bleus in their own backyard

Jim Telfer on 1969

France 3 Scotland 6

Stade Colombes, 11 January

I have watched the whole match in 1969 several times and I still see it in black and white in my head. At Stade Colombes you used to run out of the tunnel and up a couple of steps on to the pitch and we were helped before kick off when one of their flankers twisted an ankle on the step. France replaced the flanker with a lock and then replaced the lock with a prop. I don’t know why.

They still should have won. We were never in the game until we scored midway through the second half and then they really came at us, wave after wave of French shirts. They were doing switch moves behind their own posts, trying everything to score but never quite managing. I think they dropped the ball over our line on two occasions.

Paris a difficult place to go and it is hostile, not specifically to us but just to everyone, the referee, the opposition, everyone. But even when they weren’t winning, Scotland have often played with a lot of confidence in Paris. I remember one match in Finlay Calder’s era when we scored three tries to two and still lost the game.

I was pleased that Scotland stuck with Allan Dell at loosehead, he is my kind of prop, a player first and a prop second. I am also a fan of Fraser Brown who is hard-nosed and gets off the line in defence very quickly. I think that Dell, being the shorter man, may be able to scrummage under the giant French prop Uini Atonio. This game will be tougher than the opening fixture and France are not a bad team.

What happened next?

It went downhill. Scotland finished in fourth place after home defeats by Wales and Ireland and a loss to the auld enemy at Twickenham.

Rob Wainwright on 1995

France 21 Scotland 23

Parc des Princes, 18 February

My overriding memory of that win was congratulating Gavin Hastings as soon as he had scored that late try to win the match, only to be told to “bu**er off” and leave him alone because he still had to kick the conversion to make sure of the victory. Thankfully he made it and we won the game. I also recall a good party afterwards.

I think that Philippe Saint-Andre scored an early try out wide after just four minutes. I recall the Scots standing behind the line, hands on knees, breathing hard and just looking at each other and thinking, without anyone having to say anything, that we had better tighten up fast or we were going to get hammered.

That early try also made France a little complacent but they usually are when they play Scotland. I feel we always have a chance against France, regardless of their player base and the size of their forwards, just because they don’t take Scotland as seriously as they should… a bit like Scotland when we play Italy. They feel like they should beat us.

I think we are in the same position now that we were back in 1995. We had had a poor season in 1994 and there were grumblings about making changes to the team but we had won our opening match against Ireland and went on to lose the Grand Slam against England.

If there is a lesson to be learned from 1995 it is this; France are always vulnerable against Scotland because of that temperament. There are times when everything clicks for them and you are going to get pummelled but most of the time, I think that France are beatable and that includes this afternoon.

What happened next?

A 26-13 home victory over Wales made it three wins in a row for the Scots but the Grand Slam dream was dashed by a 24-12 away defeat by eventual champions England.

Alan Tait on 1999

France 22 Scotland 36

Stade de France, 10 April

It was a hot day and you always imagine that the warm weather would help the French. I had been over in Paris two years earlier when France were going for the Grand Slam and they absolutely battered us.

But in 1999 we were confident when we arrived, we had no fear. I was recalling just the other day what a good player John Leslie was. He was a perfect second five eighth, the link man between me and Gregor [Townsend] at fly-half.

Bizarrely John came up to me before the match when we were warming up on the pitch and he said: “We’re going to smash them today, we’re going to roll them over.” I still don’t know why he said that, perhaps he has seen something in their warm-up?

They scored inside the first five or ten minutes but they lost their best player, Thomas Castaignede, in the move. The forwards got us good ball and, just as Scotland do today, we had threats across the back line.

If the defence slipped off Gregor he would take the gap, John Leslie could make a break, I could run good lines and the same was true of [full-back] Glenn Metcalfe. I remember the referee called me back when I thought I had a hat-trick of tries for a forward pass off Stuart Grimes that was never forward. I was livid, I have never forgiven him.

If there is a lesson for today’s squad I’d say don’t be afraid. If the forwards can get some decent ball, and the set piece is always going to come under pressure in France, then Scotland’s backs can take the French on. They aren’t the best defenders so find some weaknesses in the back line and don’t be afraid.

What happened next?

Scotland had to wait for the result of Wales’ ‘home’ clash with England at Wembley the following day and a dramatic 32-31 win for the Welsh denied England the Grand Slam, handing the Scots the last ever Five Nations title on points difference.