England Women 64 - 0 Scotland Women: Rout at the Stoop

Kay Wilson scored seven tries in England Women’s 64-0 win over Scotland Women at the Twickenham Stoop in a match that brought the visitors crashing back down to earth.

Scotland claimed their first Women’s Six Nations win since 2010 against Wales at Broadwood last month, but it soon became clear there was going to be no successive victory for Shade Munro’s team as England moved to the top of the table with a comprehensive 12-try victory. Amy Cokayne scored a hat-trick, Danielle Waterman touched down for her 25th try in 25 Six Nations Tests and Emily Scarratt crossed the whitewash and added two conversions.

The bonus-point win meant England leapfrogged Ireland – 12-7 victors over Wales in Cardiff earlier in the day – to set up a title decider next Friday in Dublin.

England scored eight tries in the first half, two of which came while Scotland’s No.8 Jemma Forsyth was in the sin bin, and four after the break.

Scotland head coach Munro told the SRU website: “[England’s] speed of ball, speed of realignment of speed of pass was better.

“It’s a tough day but we need to move on and learn from it.”