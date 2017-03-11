England v Scotland - Preview

There is less than 10 minutes until kick-off at Twickenham and England have been handed a boost as Owen Farrell has been passed fit.

Since John Rutherford took Twickenham by storm in March 1983 there have been six British Prime Ministers, three Ed Sheeran UK numbers 1s and 12,246 days.

That Saturday, 5 March, fly-half Rutherford inspired Scotland to a 22-12 victory in London. It also turned out to be Scotland’s last victory against England at Twickenham.

Scotland’s 34-year wait puts the country’s inability to win the triple crown since 1990 into perspective.

The 15 men who run out at Twickenham this afternoon, plus the replacements called upon, could become heroes north of the border having went into battle in enemy territory and succeeded. Something so many greats have failed to do.

The next 80 minutes could define the careers of most of the players. Men could become legends.

Scotland fans ready for the big game. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Flanker Hamish Watson replaces the unfortunate John Hardie in the starting XV, while Cornell Du Preez takes Watson’s places on the bench and will make his Scotland debut if called upon by Vern Cotter.

Eddie Jones, on the other hand, has kept his cards closer to his chest regarding the fitness of Owen Farrell. But the 25-year-old passed a fitness test. Nathan Hughes retains his place in the back row with three changes elsewhere. Ben Youngs, Jack Nowell and Jonathan Joseph all coming into the side after missing out against Italy.

England also have the benefit of an x-factor on the bench with Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola. Following his recovery from knee ligament damage, he could make his first appearance of the Championship. His 93 carries in last year’s Six Nations was the most by any player in a single Six Nations campaign.

England team: Brown, Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Haskell, Hughes. Replacements: George, Vunipola, Sinckler, Wood, Vunipola, Care, Te’o, Watson.

Scotland team: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser; Russell, Price; Reid, Brown, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson. Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Weir, Bennett.