England announce team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Billy Vunipola will not start for England against Scotland in the Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham after all.

The No.8 has been named on the bench for the match on Saturday.

Billy Vunipola will start on the bench against Scotland. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Vunipola had been expected to be picked for the Triple Crown decider as England seek a record-equalling 18th successive Test victory, but Nathan Hughes has retained his place in the back row.

Vunipola has yet to play in this season’s RBS Six Nations following knee ligament damage but he proved his fitness by playing 72 minutes for Saracens last weekend.

However, coach Eddie Jones is not going to risk him from the start against the Scots.

There are three changes to the England starting XV that overran Italy 36-15, all of them in the back line.

Ben Youngs is restored at scrum-half in place of Danny Care, Jack Nowell is rewarded for his two tries against the Azzurri by ousting Jonny May on the right wing and Jonathan Joseph is preferred to Ben Te’o at outside centre.

England team to play Scotland:

M Brown (Harlequins); J Nowell (Exeter), J Joseph (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester); J Marler (Harlequins), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), M Itoje (Saracens), J Haskell (Wasps), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Wood (Northampton), B Vunipola (Saracens), D Care (Harlequins), B Te’o (Worcester), A Watson (Bath).