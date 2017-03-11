England 61 - 21 Scotland: Scots thumped as England retain Six Nations

Scotland were out-thought, out-fought and simply out-classed as England retained the RBS Six Nations with a dominant performance from start to finish, racking up the record points total in the 146 history of the Calcutta Cup.

An early sin bin for Fraser Brown and try for Jonathan Joseph set the tone for a painful afternoon at Twickenham for Scotland. England had a commanding half-time lead, the biggest in the fixture’s history. Joesph completed a hat-trick of tries, Billy Vunipola added one off the bench and Danny Care added a brace. For Scotland, Gordon Reid and two tries from Huw Jones could not prevent a big defeat.

Care’s late score meant that it was the record-equalling points win for England.

After all the build-up. After all the talk. After all the hope. Scotland’s hopes of a historic result, of ending 34 years of pain, went up in smoke within 120 seconds.

The aim before kick-off was the trifecta - a first win at Twickenham since 1983 would bring with it the Calcutta Cup and, more importantly, the country’s first Triple Crown. since 1990.

Then it all went wrong.

Joe Launchbury celebrates as Billy Vunipola scores England's fifth try. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The occasion got to Brown. His eagerness to leave a mark resulted in him tip-tackling Elliot Daly well above the horizontal, resulting in a horrible landing for the England player. Referee Mathieu Raynal went upstairs for consultation, fortunately for Brown it was only a yellow card.

Seconds later the afternoon got worse. Joseph took possession of the ball, went on the outside of Alex Dunbar, held off any interventions and went over. Owen Farrell converted.

Moments later Farrell, who had to pass a fitness test prior to the match, added a penalty to give England a 10-0 lead.

Scotland were left with a mountainous task, so early on.

Vern Cotter’s headache was only worsening. His charges could not get a foothold in the encounter and Farrell was showing that any issues over his fitness were not affecting his kicking. He sent another penalty over to increase the lead to 13-0.

Even the strongest ibuprofen wouldn’t have helped Cotter as he saw Stuart Hogg leave the field due to a head injury and then his replacement Mark Bennett leave the action after turning his ankle.

To think Jonathan Joseph was left out of the team against Italy. Perhaps it was Eddie Jones looking for a reaction, and he got just that.

The pace, power and nimble feet saw him evade a meek Scottish defence and score his second try. Farrell sent over another good kick.

Scottish fans may have been already thinking about local public houses but hope was restored when prop Gordon Reid scrambled the ball over the line after Scotland were thwarted just short. With the conversion the score was reduced to 13 points.

Farrell made sure that wasn’t the case for long, sending over another penalty.

There was always the sense that Scotland couldn’t hold England if the home side accelerated through the gears. A line-out on the left was worked to Joseph, he dodged his way through before setting up Bath team-mate and substitute Anthony Watson to spring away and go over. Farrell of course converted.

England had to settle for a 30-7 lead after Farrell, somewhat surprisingly, missed with a 52m kick.

In the 146 years this fixture has been played, England went into the break with the biggest half-time score in Calcutta Cup history. As Scotland faltered, England produced the finest 40 minutes of their championship.

Scotland will not have wanted another chastening experience in the second 40 minutes. To do that they needed to start a lot better than they did in the first half. They didn’t.

Joseph completed his hat-trick less than two minutes after the interval. Inventive play allowed the 25-year-old to go under the posts.

With the conversion and another penalty Farrell increased England’s lead to 40-7.

With only pride left to salvage, Huw Jones spotted a gap to exploit and reduced the deficit. With the conversion and Scotland were up to 14 points.

England, however, were in no mood to settle. They kept on the pressure. Pushed Scotland back, and back again.

Vunipola, whose 93 carries in last year’s Six Nations was the most by any player in a single campaign, came off the bench to make his first appearance following knee ligament damage. He wasted little time in adding a score.

Farrell’s conversion was added and England had secured the their highest ever points total against Scotland, beating the 43 points recorded in 2001 and 2005.

There was still life left in Scotland, however. It may have taken well over an hour but they put together a great spell of rugby, working the ball wide to Huw Jones who went over for his second try. Finn Russell added the extra points.

But Scotland’s inability to prevent England from finding spaces in their defensive line meant they were always susceptible to conceding further points. That’s exactly what happened when Care touched down.

Scotland finally showed stubborness after the 80th minute as they tried their damndest to prevent another score. But eventually England got the ball across the line through Care.