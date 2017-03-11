England 61 - 21 Scotland: How every player rated

England put in their most commanding performance of the 2017 Six Nations as they retained the championship, while Scotland wilted at the haunted house which is Twickenham with so much on the line.

ENGLAND

MIKE BROWN - 7/10

Ran hard and typically competitive, but on this day others shone.

JACK NOWELL - 6

Looked for work but generally quiet, though through no fault of his own.

JONATHAN JOSEPH - 9

Glorious return to form for the centre, who scored a devastating hat-trick.

OWEN FARRELL - 8

Doubts over his fitness quickly faded and he kicked 26 points.

ELLIOT DALY - 6

The wing’s afternoon ended early, departing concussed after being tip tackled.

GEORGE FORD - 8

England’s magician who pulled the strings to good effect.

BEN YOUNGS - 6

Struggling to produce the electric form he showed last autumn.

JOE MARLER -8

Celebrated his 50th cap with an all-action display at loosehead.

DYLAN HARTLEY - 7

The captain’s best performance of the Six Nations to date.

DAN COLE - 7

A feisty presence in the tight, unafraid to mix it up with the Scots.

JOE LAUNCHBURY - 7

A dominant force on the pitch who made his presence felt.

COURTNEY LAWES - 8

Magnificent display from a seasoned campaigner who is still improving.

MARO ITOJE - 7

Grows in stature as a blindside flanker with each performance.

JAMES HASKELL - 7

Not conspicuous, but the flanker gave everything.

NATHAN HUGHES -7

Ran amok as Scotland’s back row wilted.

REPLACEMENTS - 7

For once England did not need their heavyweight bench to finish the job. By the time they arrived the champions were already out of sight, though they did contribute four tries between them.

SCOTLAND

STUART HOGG - 5/10

Any faint hopes Scotland had left disappeared when he had to go off midway through first half following a head knock.

TOMMY SEYMOUR - 6

Switched to full-back after Hogg went off but Vern Cotter may as well have asked him to try to hold back the tide.

HUW JONES - 7

Battled manfully in midfield but was too often left exposed as the Red Rose cut through the Dark Blues’ defence at will. Scored a couple of tries to ensure the scoreline did not look even worse.

ALEX DUNBAR - 3

Caught flat-footed as Joseph darted through for England’s early opener. One of his worst displays in a Scotland jersey.

TIM VISSER - 5

Got nowhere near Joseph as the centre again sped through for his second touchdown. Produced a couple of runs near the end but it was far too little, far too late.

FINN RUSSELL - 4

The Glasgow playmaker’s errant kicking let the Auld Enemy off the hook in the early stages and probably played himself out of Lions contention.

ALI PRICE - 5

The pint-sized scrum-half had to move to the wing as Scotland’s injuries mounted up but found himself hopelessly outmatched in the air as England rained high balls down upon him.

GORDON REID - 6

Powered over to give Scotland the briefest moments of hope. Lucky to escape a red card though for horror tackle on Daly.

FRASER BROWN - 2

The hooker effectively killed his team’s chances with his rush of blood to the head inside the first 90 seconds as he was sin-binned for dangerous tip tackle on Daly. Scotland shipped 10 points while he was off and never recovered.

ZANDER FAGERSON - 4

A tough lesson for the 21-year-old as he was schooled by Joe Marler.

RICHIE GRAY - 6

The giant lock refused to surrender in the face of the white wave crashing down upon him. Can at least be satisfied with his own effort.

JONNY GRAY - 4

For a player Scotland have come to expect so much of, the Glasgow man was a major let-down, with a string of infringements around the breakdown putting them under repeated pressure.

JOHN BARCLAY - 4

The Dark Blues needed their skipper to offer some leadership but the Scarlets man was left looking bewildered as the roof caved in.

HAMISH WATSON - 7

One of the few forwards to emerge with any credit. Put in 11 tackles but needed more of his team-mates to match his work-rate.

RYAN WILSON - 5

Would have been delighted when the bang on the head he received midway through the second half ensured he made an early exit.

REPLACEMENTS - 3

Things went from bad to worse for Cotter’s team when Mark Bennett had to be replaced just two minutes after coming on for Hogg. Scotland simply do not have the reserves of talent to cope when key figures like Hogg, Seymour and Wilson have to go off.