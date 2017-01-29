Six Nations: Wales breakdown

Coach: Rob Howley.

Captain: Alun-Wyn Jones.

Old dog: See above.

New face: Dai’s boy, Thomas Young, above. The Wasps flanker has been playing up a storm in the Aviva and Leicester Tigers’ midfielder Owen Williams may make his debut off the bench, possibly as a second five outside Dan Biggar.

Six Nations record: 1st, 1st, 3rd, 3rd, 2nd.

Missing the action: Warren Gatland, obviously, veteran prop Gethin Jenkins and Taulupe Faletau is there or thereabouts but unlikely to play the first game.

Reasons to be cheerful: Biggar, above, may be the best kicker from hand in the Six Nations and his half-back partner Rhys Webb has returned from injury in the nick of time.

Chink in the armour: Neither Jon Davies or Jamie Roberts are at their best, dropped by club and country respectively, and there isn’t much quality backing up the back three.

Odds: 13/2

Prediction: 5th