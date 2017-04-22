Selkirk edge Kings title favourites to win Langholm Sevens

Selkirk lifted the Langholm Sevens trophy yesterday with a thrilling 24-21 win over Watsonians in the final.

Selkirk were in the driving seat at the break, but despite losing Reiss Cullen to a yellow card, Watsonians fought back to leave Selkirk defending well to take the cup.

Watsonians, runners-up last season in the Kings of the Sevens series, moved further ahead this season despite defeats in the previous two finals last weekend at Hawick and Berwick.

Selkirk raced into an impressive 24-7 half-time lead with tries by Darren Clapperton, Euan McDougall, Ciaran Whyte and Fraser Anderson to a Rory Drummond touchdown.

After the interval, Cullen and Ali Harris cut the deficit, but Selkirk hung on in the final minutes.

Watsonians beat Melrose in the first semi-final, Selkirk seeing off Jed-Forest.