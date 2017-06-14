Scottish rugby appoints first female referee

Scottish Rugby has appointed its first contracted female referee in a move that could eventually see a woman officiate at the top level of the game.

Former Scotland Under-20 international Hollie Davidson has been selected to officiate at four of this season’s Women’s Sevens Series tournaments.

The 24-year-old played for BT Women’s Premier League side Murrayfield Wanderers as a half-back and enjoyed two seasons with the Scottish Under-20s, hopes to be in contention for the top matches.

And having made her international refereeing debut earlier this year on the World Rugby HSBC Sevens circuit, she said she her ambition was to take charge of major fixtures and be selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

It is understood rugby officials will be monitoring Davidson’s performance over the next few months at Rugby Europe tournaments before making any decision on whether she is in line for major matches.

“I am delighted to join Scottish Rugby as a contracted referee, having made the transition from player to match official and enjoyed refereeing from the moment I picked up the whistle,” she said.

“My focus next season will be on securing my position on the sevens circuit, and putting myself in contention for the top matches, while also developing within the 15-a-side game on a domestic level.”

The former half-back began playing rugby when her school in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, formed a team which then made it to the under-18 final at the national stadium against Murrayfield Wanderers.

Davidson said she became “hooked” by the game and worked her way up the regional circuit, later representing the University of Edinburgh while studying for a degree in economic history.

The interest in officiating came after she attended a Scottish Rugby women’s only refereeing course in October 2015. Since then she has refereed at Scottish Tournaments and Rugby Europe competitions.

Speaking about the skills required for the post, Davidson said: “Refereeing is completely different to playing, it is the type of involvement where you have to stay mentally sharp and on the button for 80 minutes.”

Tappe Henning, Scottish Rugby Referee Commissioner, said Davidson’s appointment showed the organisation was keen to get women into refereeing.

“As a result of our women and girls’ referee development strategy, implemented at the start of the 2015-16 season, Hollie has developed her officiating on a number of national and international stages.

“This appointment demonstrates our commitment to developing female referees.”