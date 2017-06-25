Wrong choices, not wrong team, to blame

“No.” Gregor Townsend’s terse, one-word answer showed he was not in any mood to discuss the idea that complacency had undone his team or that 12 changes from the side that beat Australia was too many.

They had been outplayed in just about every department, showing none of the fight or defensive determination that had been the highlight of their match against Australia the previous week.

One reason may have been that so few of those involved in that struggle were involved until Townsend started to empty his bench, and the way they turned down kickable points in the first half to go for lineouts certainly suggested a team that felt they had all the bases covered.

“We have the template from last week – a lot of things we can improve, but still a template for beating the best teams in the world – but this is a template to say we will struggle against teams in the top ten, top 15 in the world if we don’t get things right,” Townsend admitted.

“We did not get our attack going the way we can, we dropped the ball and lost it in contact. In the first half, when we went through a few phases we won a number of penalties, which led to opportunities for lineout drives, which was a strong part of our game. They played really well. They looked very good when they played Australia [two weeks ago] and were unlucky not to score a few more tries in that game.

“The conditions were not great but we should be better. The balls we lost around the ruck are not like us – we have a very good ratio of winning the ball in contract. We will have to analyse it.

“The lineout drive went very well and we got a number of penalties through that, we got tries through that area. That is just one part of the game, the main parts – the defence, the contact, the accuracy in attack – were nowhere near where they need to be.”

John Barclay, the captain, defended the decision to go for mauls rather than harvest points from eight kickable penalties. “We did pick up a couple of driving-maul tries,” he pointed out.

“In the first half the wind was against us and they were hard kicks out on the touchline maybe 30 to 40 yards out, so we thought the way we were going we would put it into the corner. They had two guys in the sin bin as a result of some of them so the decisions were right – but execution [was] poor.”

One former Glasgow player who did enjoy himself was Leone Nakarawa, the lock who has a since moved to Racing 92, though he admitted that he felt a bit sorry for his old chums in the Scotland side.

“I think it’s just the beginning for this team,” he said. “We’re building for the 2019 World Cup, there’s a lot of players coming in and a lot of players going out, and we want to build a winning culture for this Fiji team.

“We don’t have anything in Fiji, we don’t have any facilities, but we play with what’s inside our heart. Rugby is our passion, we just enjoy playing it and we showed that today.

“It’s a very special feeling. I felt sorry for Scotland after the game, but not during it. Afterwards, I felt emotional, because they were disappointed and they are my brothers. For 80 minutes, they are my enemy, but after that they’re my brothers again. I felt their pain and sorrow as well. I just told them it’s not the end of the world.

“You can see and hear the screaming and all the celebration. For the people, they’ll be celebrating. The players won’t be, because it’s history now. We must perform for the two remaining [World Cup qualifier] games now.”