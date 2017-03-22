Vern Cotter has chance to avenge Calcutta mauling by England

Departing Scotland coach Vern Cotter will have the chance of swift revenge over England when he takes charge of the Barbarians for a match against Eddie Jones’ side at Twickenham.

England hammered the Scots 61-21 at the ground earlier this earlier month, clinching the Six Nations Championship in the process.

Cotter is stepping down as Scotland coach in the summer but he will coach the Barbarians for two matches at the end of the season. The invitation side will play England on 28 May and Ulster on 1 June.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will play the Barbarians at Twickenham on 4 November after the world champions opted not to face England. Jones’ side had hoped to play the All Blacks in an Autumn Test arranged at short notice but the Barbarians have received Rugby Football Union approval to play New Zealand at the venue where they retained the world title in October 2015.

A RFU spokesperson said: “We explored whether there was an opportunity to play New Zealand this year, but they have chosen to play the Barbarians.”

England equalled New Zealand’s 18-Test winning run with the win over Scotland, but defeat to Ireland in Dublin last Saturday denied Jones’ men successive Grand Slams and a top-tier record 19th successive win. It was the first loss of Jones’ reign.