Two changes in Scotland starting line-up to face New Zealand

Gregor Townsend has made two enforced changes to the Scotland starting XV to face New Zealand at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson and back-row Cornell du Preez of Edinburgh will both start in place of injured duo WP Nel and Ryan Wilson in the second match of the autumn series.

Nel was ruled out of the autumn series earlier this week after fracturing his arm in the 44-38 win over Samoa last weekend, and Wilson has failed to recover in time from a shoulder injury picked up in the same game.

Edinburgh’s Simon Berghan and the uncapped Luke Hamilton of Leicester Tigers have been included among the replacements with Grant Gilchrist replacing Tim Swinson, who has been ruled out of the series with a hand injury.

Also on the bench is uncapped Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan, in place of Chris Harris.

Ali Price partners Finn Russell at half-back, with Alex Dunbar and Huw Jones in midfield while Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones make up the back-three.

Zander Fagerson, centre, starts in place of the injured WP Nel. Picture: SNS Group

In the pack, Darryl Marfo who debuted against Samoa, and hooker Stuart McInally are joined by Fagerson in the front-row, while Ben Toolis and Jonny Gray are at lock.

Du Preez joins Hamish Watson and captain John Barclay in the back-row.

Townsend said: “The players are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch after last weekend’s high-scoring match against Samoa, which highlighted a few areas we’ve sought to improve this week at training.

“The task of facing New Zealand is one of the biggest challenges in sport and one that our players relish.

The Scotland players make their way onto the training field at Oriam. Picture: SNS Group

“They have been in brilliant form this season and continue to set very high standards whenever they play.”

Scotland team to face New Zealand at BT Murrayfield, Saturday 18 November, kick-off 5.15pm

15. Stuart Hogg VICE CAPTAIN (Glasgow Warriors) – 54 caps

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 37 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

12. Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

11. Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 30 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

1. Darryl Marfo (Edinburgh Rugby) – 1 cap

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 10 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps

5. Jonny Gray VICE CAPTAIN (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

6. John Barclay CAPTAIN (Scarlets) – 64 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 13 caps

8. Cornell du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby) – 3 caps

Substitutes

16. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 3 caps

19. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – 16 caps

20. Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers) – uncapped

21. Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps

22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps

23. Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) – uncapped