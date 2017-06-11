Try-hero Ross Ford thrilled to keep up Six Nations tempo

By lewis stuart

“It was good to get the win and keep the momentum going from the Six Nations. We played with a bit of ambition, a bit of tempo. It was a good first hit-out,” Ford said.

“There were a lot of positives, round the maul, defensively in the lineout and a lot of our phase play was good.

“It was good to score. I managed to pop up in the right places, at the back of a maul for the first and on Finn [Russell’s] shoulder for the second where thankfully I did not have too much to do. It was good, good fun, good to be out there playing an enjoyable game.

“I was expecting Finn to give the ball to Tim Visser but instead he popped it out the back door to me – happy days. Those are the things you have to watch out for; he is able to do those things that not many people think about. That is how you score tries.”

The personal glory, however, was superseded by the overall team satisfaction at having set Gregor Townsend off on a winning note in his time in charge of the Scotland side. “It was really good to get that momentum, we talked about it back in Scotland that we had built some momentum in the Six Nations and with Gregor [Townsend] coming in wanted to keep it going,” said Ford. “It was good to show that we can play the way he wants us to play fast and at tempo, and still be accurate.”

The feeling of satisfaction was echoed by John Barclay, the captain, who had had to make a late switch in position but still put in a storming 80-minute personal performance and keep the side driving on when things were not quite clicking.

“The pressure tells, we kept saying ‘keep hold of the ball, keep hold of the ball and we will score’,” said Barclay. “It was a bit greasy in the humidity but we knew that if we kept hold of the ball it would come. We had proved that in the Six Nations, eventually you are going to open them up and score.”