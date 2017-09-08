Three Scots caps sign up for Loughborough Super League side

Three Scotland internationals have signed for Loughborough Lightning as the first-ever women’s Super League competition in England gets under way.

Second-row/back-row Sarah Bonar, hooker Rachel Malcolm and scrum-half Jenny Maxwell have all moved from Lichfield ahead of the new ten-team event – called Tyrrell’s Premier 15s – that begins next weekend.

Bonar, 23, has seven Scotland caps and said: “Pre-season has gone very well and the support that we have received from Loughborough has been fantastic..”

Three-times capped Malcolm, who is the sister of Glasgow Warriors’ hooker James Malcolm, said: “It’s very exciting to be part of a brand new team. Everyone in the squad has approached this new challenge with real enthusiasm and commitment.”

Maxwell, 24, who has eight Scotland caps, added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be involved in the Premier 15s with Loughborough Lightning.”

Loughborough kick off the new season against Worcester Valkyries on 16 September.