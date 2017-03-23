Stuart Hogg retains Six Nations Player of Championship award

Stuart Hogg has been voted RBS Player of the Championship for the Six Nations for the second year in a row.

The Scotland full-back secured over 24.6 per cent of the public vote, receiving the backing of 29,734 fans.

Stuart Hogg has been voted top player in the Six Nations for the second year in a row. Picture: Neil Hanna

In addition to the public vote, Accenture, Official Technology Partner of the RBS Six Nations, has been working closely with Accenture Analysis Team member, and former South Africa and Italy coach, Nick Mallett to draw up the final shortlist of 12 players.

The shortlist was based on a specific algorithm created by the technology partner where players at every RBS Six Nations match this year have been awarded (or deducted) points based upon several different performance categories which cover all aspects of the game.

Hogg may have been a fair distance ahead, which reflected his second standout RBS Six Nations in a row, but CJ Stander came in second place with 14.9 per cent of the vote for his significant role within the Irish Squad.

Third place was awarded to France’s Louis Picamoles with 12.8 per cent of the votes, followed by England’s Joe Launchbury (8.9 per cent of the vote).

Finn Russell’s notable performance was recognised with the Scotland stand-off finishing fifth (8.3 per cent of the vote), ahead of Irish scrum-half Conor Murray in sixth with 7.9 per cent of the vote.

Hogg said: “To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account. I’m delighted to be awarded the RBS Player of the Championship Trophy and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and the fans for their continued support throughout the Championship.”

RBS Six Nations Player of the Tournament

Votes Percentage of votes

Stuart Hogg (Scotland) 29,374 24.60

CJ Stander (Ireland) 18,078 14.95

Louis Picamoles(France) 15,528 12.84

Joe Launchbury (England) 10,836 8.96

Finn Russell (Scotland) 10,093 8.35

Conor Murray (Ireland) 9,566 7.91

Owen Farrell (England) 7,611 6.30

Rhys Webb (Wales) 6,672 5.52

Sergio Parisse (Italy) 4,033 3.34

Ken Owens (Wales) 3,696 3.06

Camille Lopez (France) 3,015 2.49

Maro Itoje (England) 2,027 1.68

Total votes cast: 120,889

Previous winners

2016 – Stuart Hogg

2015 – Paul O’Connell

2014 – Mike Brown

2013 – Leigh Halfpenny

2012 – Dan Lydiate

2011 – Andrea Masi

2010 – Tommy Bowe

2009 – Brian O’Driscoll

2008 – Shane Williams

2007 – Brian O’Driscoll

2006 – Brian O’Driscoll