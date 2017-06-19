Stuart Hogg arrives home from Lions tour without luggage

For Scotland and British & Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg it was a case of insult literally being added to injury when he returned from New Zealand to find his luggage had not followed him home.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Glasgow Warriors star arrived back in the country on Monday after a fractured facial bone forced him to depart from the Lions tour.

Hogg played in two of the first three games in New Zealand before suffering the injury in the 12-3 victory over Crusaders. He was officially ruled out of the rest of the tour last Tuesday.

To make matters worse, after the lengthy trip back home to Scotland, he arrived to find that his bag was not there to meet him.

Hogg posted on Twitter: “Ahhh cheers @British_Airways. No bag for me. Ideal. #StandardBA”

Stuart Hogg was sent home from the Lions tour after suffering a facial injury. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Earlier in the day he tweeted: “Travelling home almost done. I’d like to thank everyone for their support over the last week. It’s greatly appreciated & has cheered me up.”

READ MORE - Scotland rugby team: Finn Russell to join Montpellier