Spain 15 - 10 Scotland: Scottish women fail in World Cup bid

Scotland battled right to the end, but failed in their bid to reach next year’s World Cup in Ireland when they lost the second leg of their qualifier with Spain in Madrid.

The Scots went down 15-10 meaning that they lost out 25-15 on aggregate against the team above them in the world rankings.

While Lisa Martin’s team played well in patches in both this match and the first leg at Scotstoun last weekend they will know that a lack of confidence in attack and switching off in defence at times cost them.

Spain got the first points on the board when they scored an unconverted try in the eighth minute, but nine minutes later the Scots bounced back when winger Rhona Lloyd took a great pass from centre Lisa Thomson went over and it was 5-5. On the half hour mark Spain’s playmaker Patricia Garcia added her side’s second try.

Scotland knew they needed a score soon after half-time and the try came from scrum-half Sarah Law who followed up her own grubber kick to go over.

With 17 minutes to go Spain caught Scotland napping and ran in the clinching try after a quick tap.