Six Nations Championship to introduce bonus points

A bonus points system will be used in this season’s RBS 6 Nations Championship.
The Six Nations Council announced bonus points will be trialled in the Six Nations, women’s Six Nations and Under-20 Six Nations tournaments, and then reviewed.
The Council said it had taken the decision “to encourage and reward try-scoring and attacking play.”
The first game of this season’s Six Nations is Scotland against Ireland on February 4.
