Sean Kennedy: I’d hate to see Scotland lose its sevens team

Sean Kennedy believes Scotland will be making a big mistake if they allow their sevens side to be merged into a Great Britain outfit.

The Edinburgh scrum-half says his previous experience with the programme competing on the HSBC World Series was a major reason for his call-up this week to Gregor Townsend’s 15-man national squad.

And he is worried other youngsters will be denied the developmental opportunities he received if plans to unite England, Scotland and Wales under one banner are pushed through.

The controversial scheme has been put forward by World Rugby in order to placate rival nations who dislike the fact Team GB effectively has three goes at qualifying for the Olympics.

But Kennedy is keeping his fingers crossed the Scottish Rugby Union will palm off the plan.

He said: “I saw a headline about the British teams being merged but as far as I know there’s a Scottish sevens team next year.

“That’s great because the boys have been flying this year. Look at the last two tournaments - second in Paris, first in London, having won in London last year too.

“The sevens programme in Scotland is definitely working. Looking at the players who have gone there this season, we have a really good squad.

“I don’t see it as a development team any more. I’ve gone there this season and anyone who has done the same has definitely benefited from being involved.

“Their culture and work ethic is second to none. I’d hate to think they’d get rid of it.”

Kennedy was handed his ticket to Scotland’s Asia-Pacific summer tour after Myreside team-mate Sam Hidalgo-Clyne withdrew through injury.