Scotland women 15 - 22 Ireland women: Agony for Scots

Scotland’s Women were left gutted after losing out to Ireland in injury time last night.

The home team looked like securing a first win or draw in the Six Nations since 2010, but it was not to be. With the sides tied at 15-15, Irish centre Jenny Murphy broke their hearts with her last-gasp effort at Broadwood Stadium.

Shade Munro, the Scots’ head coach, said: “I am very disappointed, but also very proud of the efforts and the performance shows how far we have come.”

Scotland opened the scoring through player of the match Jade Konkel and when scrum-half Sarah Law converted it was 7-0 to the home side.

The Irish were clearly rattled by that and they set about getting back on level terms.

Ireland got on the board with a try by centre Sene Naoupu and then the visitors, despite missing the conversion, had their tails up. They were held up a couple of times over the try line and then in the 22nd minute they spun the ball wide and winger Alison Miller went in for an unconverted try.

In the 30th minute try number two came for Scotland, Konkel scoring another.

It was not converted by Law, but five minutes later she was on the mark with a penalty to make it 15-10. Ireland drew level in the 52nd minute when prop Lindsay Peat went over.

Law then had the chance to kick her side back into the lead, but her penalty attempt just slipped wide.

Scotland centre Lisa Thomson had a great run into Ireland territory before Scotland had another penalty opportunity. Stand-off Helen Nelson missed the kick, but they were really going for the win.

After the 80-minute mark had passed, Ireland grabbed the winning try though.